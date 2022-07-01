WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Friday, Ohioans can legally set off consumer fireworks on specific days and times like this weekend.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center staff said they’ll be ready to treat any firework-related injuries. Dr. Penelope Mashburn says fireworks can be dangerous.

Mashburn said the most common firework-related injuries are burns, but people can also receive blast injuries. She recommends leaving the bigger fireworks to the professionals.

“You could have third-degree burns, fourth-degree burns. You know even small burns need to go to the emergency room because even if you have a small burn you know it can lead to a bigger issue later,” said Mashburn.

Mashburn said even sparklers can cause burns, and children should always be supervised when using those.