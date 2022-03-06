(WKBN) — March is National Kidney Month and it’s all about raising awareness for better kidney health.

It’s estimated that 37 million people in America battle chronic kidney disease. As many as nine out of 10 people don’t even know they have it.

There aren’t many symptoms for chronic kidney disease at first. They develop later on and can cause issues beyond just your kidney.

“Manifestations of chronic kidney disease could be elevated blood blood pressure, could be signs of volume overload that could be swelling in the ankles, shortness of breath, examination findings that is easily picked up by your physician in the office. Also, fatigue in the later stages can lead to bone problems,” said Sharon Regional nephrologist Dr. Christopher Enoch.

Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes and high blood pressure. He said controlling these can prevent you from being at risk.