YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the number of monkeypox cases passes 10,000 nationwide, there have been only 75 reported cases, as of this week, in Ohio, and most of those have happened in larger communities.

Experts with the Ohio Department of Health say the vast majority of monkeypox cases have involved patients who have had intimate contact, including sex with others who already have the disease.

Symptoms involve a rash that can resemble blisters.

“It’s important to recognize that anyone can be infected with monkeypox if they have close contact with someone who has monkeypox,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

At this point, vaccines have been in short supply in states like Ohio, which has very few cases. But officials say the state is working to obtain more medications.

In the Valley, only a handful of cases have been recorded. Mercy Health’s Dr. James Kravec has advice for those who may be worried.

“Check with your physician. Have the physician check with the health department and see what steps there are for testing and see what steps there are as far as vaccinations,” he said.

Some believe most infected patients won’t have to be hospitalized or even vaccinated.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that most people who get monkeypox will not need any type of treatment. It’s basically supportive care,” said Dr. Joe Gastaldo, an infectious disease doctor with Ohio Health.

Experts say most will need to self-isolate until their symptoms, including the rash, are gone.