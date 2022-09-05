(WKBN) – Runny nose, itchy eyes, maybe a cough or two — The dreaded fall allergies can put a halt on end-of-summer fun or fall plans.

Dr. Anthony Russo, with Steward Health, said that there are some ways to manage allergy symptoms. Antihistamines, nasal sprays, eye drops, and even some natural supplements can help with inflammation.

“The typical symptoms would be like runny nose, stuffy nose, itchy watery eyes. Sneezing, some drainage, that feeling in the back of your throat, maybe a mild cough. Those types of things we always see around changes of the seasons, but actually, we’ve been seeing it throughout the summer, too, as well,” Russo said.

If you’re experiencing those symptoms, Russo with Steward Medical said it’s always best to consult your doctor, however, there is some medicine that can relieve symptoms at the drug store.

“Claratin, Zyrtec, Alegra, antihistamines or even nasal sprays,” Russo said.

There are natural remedies as well.

“There are a lot of over-the-counter natural supplements you can take like elderberry would be one,” Russo said.

Russo explained how everyone can experience allergies in a different way. He advises people to monitor allergies closely because symptoms can mimic COVID-19 symptoms.

“Alway error on the side of caution. Protect yourself. If you’re really concerned that you might have something more than seasonal allergies, there is COVID testing everywhere, at-home testing. You always make sure that you’re safe so you can protect others,” Russo said.

Russo said everyone can react to fall allergies differently, so consult your doctor if you have any questions.