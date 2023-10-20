YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A doctor and the health care group he worked for have asked to stay a $7 million judgment against them while they appeal the judgment.

Dr. Patrick Bovino and Alteon Health LLC filed the request Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, two days after a jury found after a civil trial that Bovino and Alteon were negligent and responsible for the death of 53-year-old Brian Patrick in May 2020.

Patrick was from Columbiana County. His family sued the two, claiming that Bovino did not treat him properly when he was taken to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he vomited blood.

Patrick was discharged only to be back two days later with the same problem. He died in the emergency room.

Mercy Health and another doctor who worked with Bovino when Patrick was treated were also sued, but they were dismissed Oct. 4 from the suit with prejudice.

Bovino worked for Alteon, which is a group practice.

Lawyers for the two say they plan to appeal the verdicts and judgment to the 7th District Court of Appeals.