YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Better Business Bureau has a new alert to warn you about knowing where to donate money to support Ukraine.

The urgency to donate is seen throughout the Valley, as many people still have strong family ties in Ukraine and other parts of eastern Europe.

“We’re dealing with a war zone. It’s not a very easy place to get goods and services to,” said Melissa Ames with BBB Youngstown.

The Youngstown Better Business Bureau explained how you can make an informed decision on which charities to support.

How do we know our money is benefiting the efforts? Well, it comes down to doing your research.

“Make sure it is a source that has experience in disaster relief and has those channels to get the aid where it needs to go,” said Ames.

Another issue the BBB said has been a red flag is the rising popularity of crowdsourcing. Ames said you should know the person that is running a crowdsourcing campaign. But, if not you should visit the website to see for yourself.

“Do a little research and find out if these claims are legitimate and they – the entity that is raising funds – is legitimate,” said Ames.

In the Valley, Polish Youngstown has been working to raise money to donate to aid Ukrainians.

“We are trying to work within the systems already established. The fund for Ukrainian relief has been an active organization since 1928,” said Aundrea Cika Heschmeyer with Polish Youngstown.

On Fat Tuesday the organization raised over $1,500.

Heschmeyer said Polish Youngstown is continuing to find ways to do its part here at home. “We’re trying to work with the other local polish organizations, as well as the organizations of Cleveland to make our money count.”