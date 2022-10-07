(WKBN) – Phishing scams are increasing drastically. Americans are losing billions of dollars.

In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission estimates that $5.8 billion was lost to phishing. That is a 70% increase from 2020.

Banks across the country are joining the Banks Never Ask That campaign to help stop phishing.

Premier Bank Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Bushway says people need to know more about phishing.

“The goal is really simply just to educate all of our customers and anyone out there to try to help them not be taken advantage of,” Bushway said.

The online interactive program lets you take tests about how scammers might fool your and tips are available to help you be aware.