DNC cuts Rep. Tim Ryan from third debate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Presidential hopeful congressman Tim Ryan will not take the stage for the third debate of the Democratic National Committee.

Contenders had to meet tough fundraising and polling thresholds to be invited. In order to appear on stage in Houston next month, candidates had to reach 2% in at least four approved public opinion polls while notching 130,000 unique campaign donors

Right now, ten candidates are in but Ryan is out.

Ryan’s campaign issued a statement Thursday saying there “are more constructive ways to connect with voters.”

“After participating in two DNC debates with the opportunity to speak for roughly 19 minutes, our campaign realizes that there are more constructive ways for us to connect to voters than a mad dash to spend $50 to get a $1 contribution. While these national platforms are helpful, our campaign is focused on the old school tactics like taking our message directly to the voters and caucus-goers in the communities of the early states,” said Senior Campaign Advisor Michael Morley.

