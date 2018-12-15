Diving deeper into Poland water treatment plant renovations Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - People traveling Route 170 through Poland may have noticed a hole off the road near the high school continue to expand.

This is part of a major renovation to Aqua Ohio's treatment plant, which will help meet future supply and EPA regulations.

"We are making a $12 million upgrade to our water treatment facility here in Poland Township. About two-thirds of the current treatment process is being replaced with the new portion of the plant," said Aqua Area Manager Jennifer Johnson.

There are three white silos that are going up now along Route 170. These are new chemical silos for the chemical treatment that will take place.

Adjacent to the silos is a 50-foot deep hole. This is where carpenters with the Columbus-based Kokosing Industrial Company are building three new clarifier tanks to improve the settling process.

"Over the last month or two, we've made this excavation, shored up the walls here to keep the operation here at the plant," said Scott Bliss from Kokosing Industrial Company.

"I think Ohio EPA has really stepped up as far as regulating water utilities, and we wanted to respond immediately. I think Aqua has stepped up there and I think proof is in the pudding," said George Ginnis, production manager at Aqua's water treatment plant.

Aqua Ohio serves about 80,000 customers in Struthers, Lowellville, Springfield, Beaver Township and parts of Boardman and Canfield.

Parts of the current plant will be renovated and still used. There is a plaque on the wall to remind visitors that Aqua started in 1917 as the Ohio Water Service Company, a byproduct of the steel industry to provide clean drinking water.

"Over the years, we've made other upgrades and improvements to modernize the equipment, but we knew that this was on the horizon, that we were going to have to upgrade other parts of the plant, so this has been a planned project for some time now," Johnson said.

There has also been talk of Aqua possibly taking over water services in Campbell. If this happens, the water would run through the Poland plant.

The new plant should be operational by this time next year.