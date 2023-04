GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The District Attorney’s Office is investigating a fire that killed three in Greenville last month.

Diana Mayes-Britton, 35, and 11-year-old twins, Olivia and Jonathan Mayes, were found in the bedroom of a home on S. Main Street that caught fire on March 31. Investigators believe they were trying to escape at the time.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said the three all died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.