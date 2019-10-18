Distracted driving played role in Liberty Twp. crash that sent 2 to hospital

Drivers are being rerouted while the crash is cleaned up

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash in Liberty Township has interrupted traffic Friday afternoon.

Two cars crashed on Youngstown Hubbard Road just after 4:30 p.m. One of them flipped onto its roof.

In the process, a utility pole was hit. Ohio Edison is there fixing it.

There was one person in each car. Both were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said distracted driving is a factor in the crash.

Drivers are being rerouted while the road is cleaned up.

Since it’s homecoming season, police want to remind everyone how important it is to pay attention while you’re driving.