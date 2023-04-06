CHAMPION Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- On Thursday, TCTC will be hosting a distracted driving event.

April is distracted driving awareness month and the new distracted driving law went into effect on Tuesday.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, students at TCTC are leading a day of activities to teach their peers about the dangers of distracted driving. This years theme is “Haven’t you heard? Do not disturb!” which is inspired by the do not disturb icon on phones. The goal is to educate teen drivers to focus on Just Driving while in a car.

They will have different simulations that put the students through distractions, giving them a hands on experience of how hard it really is to drive distracted. We have some of the distracted driving simulators here.

Kris Doran is a multimedia instructor at TCTC who helped plan the event. He says he hopes today teaches students to think twice before driving distracted. He also says there are four different types of distracted driving.

“Especially with their spring break coming up, and a lot of kids on spring break then that’s a good thing. And a lot of them, it’s funny, when we did this last year, a lot of them told me I went home and told my mom, you know you’re driving distracted all the time. Like i said, we all share the road,” said Doran.

TCTC will be talking about the four main ways you can be distracted while driving. Visually, which is taking your eyes off the road. Manually, which would be taking your hands off the wheel, for example, driving with a coffee cup in your hand. Cognitive distractions which would be taking your mind off of driving. And Audio distractions, for example playing music too loud or having too many people talking in the car.

Students at TCTC tell me these simulations are meant to educate their peers which could save lives.

Lily and Tracie said they hope their peers can take distracted driving seriously.

Ohio’s distracted driving law went into effect on Tuesday and here’s what you can get pulled over for.