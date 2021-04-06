Distracted driving enforcement corridor moves from I-80 to I-680

The safety corridor will officially move to I-680 by the end of this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is making a few changes along Interstate 680 to keep everyone safe while they drive.

ODOT is moving their safety corridor, which currently sits on I-80 and I-76, across Mahoning County to I-680.

The safety corridor is an enhanced enforcement area that focuses on cracking down on distracted driving.

The pilot program was kicked off in April 2018 as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness month by officials from the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT says the corridors have proven effective and that deadly and injury crashes along I-76 and I-80 in Youngstown were reduced by 30%.

The safety corridor will officially move to I-680 by the end of April.