Distinctive voice in Youngstown radio retires from Y-103

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday was the final on-air shift for one of the most distinctive voices ever in Youngstown radio.

For over 30 years, the name Lynn Davis and Y-103 have been synonymous.

She stumbled into radio and would stay in the business for 31 years.

Her college degree is in criminology.

If you wanted to hear a classic rock song around noon, Davis could help you out.

She ran the Y-103 lunchtime diner, which was a very popular show and was one of her biggest connections to the listeners.

“That I call my main tool in the toolkit, connecting with our listening audience through the lunchtime diner, my Veterans Day tribute show, which I’ve always loved,” Davis said. “I have learned so much about veterans along my journey here at Y-103 and safety forces in general and I thank them all of them for their service and protection they offer us.”

Y-103 manager Bill Kelly said Davis wrapped her arms around her listeners and hugged tight. They hugged her back.

“There will always be a place for her at Y-103,” Kelly said.

Davis plans to spend more time hiking and biking now.