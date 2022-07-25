NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a new display at Eastwood Field in Niles dedicated to old-time baseball players with ties to the Mahoning Valley.

Before Monday night’s Scrappers game, the wall called Days Gone By was dedicated.

Six players were among the players honored including Bud Fowler who in the late 1800s was the first black to play pro baseball.

Fowler played for a while for a team in Niles. The idea for the wall was that of local baseball historian P.M. Kovach.

“These were the ones you have to start with. These were the pioneer players. There were other players. Simply longevity, how long did they play. What they did. Every one of these guys really had a marvelous career,” said Kovach.

It’s possible that more names could be added in the future. The Days Gone By wall is located behind the stands along the third baseline at Eastwood Field.