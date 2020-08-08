Dispatch: Shots fired at bondsman near Bristolville Dollar General

It happened outside the Dollar General on State Route 45 around 3:30 p.m.

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect who dispatch logs say shot at a bail bondsperson Saturday afternoon in Bristolville.

According to a call log sent by the Trumbull County dispatchers, investigators are looking for the vehicle involved, as well as a suspect and the driver.

According to dispatchers, the driver hit the bondsman with a car during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as silver with front and rear damage. It left the scene northbound, according to dispatch.

When First News went to the scene, Dollar General had its doors locked and people were being turned away.

