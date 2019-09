According to dispatch, this happened at the 300 block of Woodbine Avenue

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were dispatched for shots being fired in Warren on Sunday.

According to dispatch, this happened at the 300 block of Woodbine Avenue.

Dispatchers say that a gunshot victim was at Trumbull Medical Center. They could not confirm if the two incidents were related.

A representative from the Trumbull County Medical Center confirmed that the facility was on lockdown for a short period of time around 3:30 p.m.

Police are still investigating.