WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a reported shooting in Warren, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

It happened on the 1700 block of Front Street SW around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were out at the scene but investigators didn’t release further information.

