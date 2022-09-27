YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is welcoming a special mouse with icy conditions for an expedition later this year.

“Disney On Ice” will come to the Covelli Centre at the beginning of December. This performance, hosted by Mickey Mouse, is called “Into the Magic” and will feature characters and adventures from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.

“Disney on Ice” will be at the Covelli Centre from December 8 to 11 for seven different performances.

Preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday. You can become a preferred customer on Disney on Ice’s website.

Tickets are on sale to everyone on October 4. You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster’s website.

Here are the specific performance dates and times:

7 p.m. Thursday, December 8

7 p.m. Friday, December 9

11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, December 10

1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, December 11

Ticket prices will range from $22 to $67.