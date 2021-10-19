Disney On Ice returns to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mickey Mouse is coming back to Youngstown.



Disney on Ice returns to the Covelli Centre with Mickey and Friends. Shows are scheduled from December 9-December 12.

Wine shortage could result from supply chain issue, winery exec says



The show features fan favorites like Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy as well as some newer Disney characters like Moana and the royal sisters from Frozen.



Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can get tickets now. The general public can get tickets starting Saturday.