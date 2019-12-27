Disney favorites return to Covelli Centre for annual holiday tradition

Disney on Ice became somewhat of a holiday tradition not too long after the downtown Youngstown venue opened

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many of the famous Disney characters are in Youngstown Thursday night, ready for their annual performances of Disney on Ice.

Disney music will be playing at the Covelli Centre downtown all weekend.

Disney on Ice became somewhat of a holiday tradition not too long after the Covelli Centre opened. It’s right around the holidays every year that the show makes its stop in the Youngstown area.

This year’s show is called “Dream Big.” Many of the Disney characters you’re used to seeing will be part of the show again this year.

“It’s a wonderful experience,” said. “It’s for people of all ages. You’ll get to see kids dressed up in their favorite Disney costumes. You’ll see Tinker Bell taking you through all the magical Disney stories from Rapunzel and Flynn to Aladdin and Jasmine, as well as Moana and, of course, Elsa and Anna, and Olaf, Kristoff and many different Disney favorites.”

Thursday is opening night for Disney on Ice but if you missed it, there are still several opportunities to catch the show before it leaves.

You can buy tickets online.