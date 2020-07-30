Dishwasher may have started fire in Youngstown home

Firefighters got inside and found a fire in the kitchen under the dishwasher that spread up the wall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new dishwasher may have caused a fire early Thursday at a home on the south side.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor of a house in the 700 block of W. Warren Ave at about 4 a.m. after a passerby called 911 to report smoke in the area.

Firefighters got inside and found a fire in the kitchen under the dishwasher that spread up the wall, reports said.

The breakers in the house also appeared to be tripped, reports said.

The area under the dishwasher was melted and the homeowner, who arrived as firefighters were working, said the dishwasher was recently installed, reports said.

Damage is listed at $15,000.

There were no injuries.