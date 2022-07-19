CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Discounted tickets are now available to purchase in advance for this year’s Canfield Fair.

The 176th year of the fair will run from August 31 to September 5.

All Day Ride Passes are now on sale through August 28 at the Administration Building on the Fairgrounds. The cost is $20, which reflects a 33 percent savings.

Advance Ride All Day Passes are only available for purchase in person at the Fairgrounds Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Discount admission tickets (3 and 6 scan/admissions) are also available for purchase at the Fairgrounds and at canfieldfair.com.

Tickets to the grandstand entertainment — Sam Hunt and John Fogerty concerts, as well as the Demolition Derby and Truck and Tractor Pull — are also available at the Administration Office, Canfieldfair.com and Ticketmaster.com.