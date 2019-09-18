Discounted rabies clinic to be held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Health District is hosting a discounted rabies clinic for pet owners next weekend.

It’s an effort to keep rabies numbers down in the area. Rabies are most commonly spread from raccoons, skunks and bats.

So far this year, there has only been one reported case of a rabies in a raccoon.

“We do know that animals are still carrying rabies, so you should be cautious about bats. Dogs being active with raccoons or maybe being bit by a bat also or something like that you would have to worry about,” said Youngstown Environmental Health Director Tara Cioffi.

This clinic will be held on Sept. 28 at the parking deck at 345 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown starting at 2 p.m.

The clinic is $6 cash only.