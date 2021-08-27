Discount tool retailer eyeing Boardman property

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A discount tool retailer may be moving into a Boardman property along Route 224.

Harbor Freight Tools has a job listing for a manager and the address is the old Toys R Us on Route 224, which is now housing Spirit of Halloween.

The Harbor Freight job listing for a store manager lists the address as 317 Boardman Poland Road.

Toys R Us owned the building from 1986 to 2018. The property is now owned by Trilogy Realty and Development.

According to Boardman Township Zoning officials, Harbor Freight inquired about the property months ago but nothing official has been filed with the township.

A call made to Trilogy has not yet been returned.