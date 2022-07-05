BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters believe that discarded fireworks are to blame for a house fire in Brookfield Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home in the 1300 block of Warner Road at around 9:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the breezeway area.

Fire Chief David Masirovits said the homeowner told firefighters that they threw away sparklers and other fireworks in a trash can after hosting a Fourth of July party Monday.

“Because she’s had some problems with some animals recently, she brought the trash can inside the house. Last night, she said she smelled smoke, but she thought it was just on her clothing from being outdoors, and when she awoke this morning, she found heavy smoke in her breezeway,” Masirovits said.

Masirovits said firefighters found remnants of the trash can and burns on the wall in front of it. He estimates damages to the home to be anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000.

No one was hurt in the fire.