Disc golf course at Columbiana’s Firestone Park officially opens

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The disc golf course at Firestone Park in Columbiana is officially open.

“You’re basically going for a walk in the park,” said Dan Baker, a disc golf player.

Dozens of players went to the course for Saturday’s grand opening.

One of those players is organizer and executive director at Lamppost Farm Steve Montgomery.

“It’s easy. It’s great for me to do with my kids,” Montgomery said. “I have older kids now but when they were young, we would go out and play all over the place. So we’re excited to have it right here in town.”

He’s one of the people who came up with the idea of having a disc golf course, along with Birdfish Brewing Co.

“We pitched them an idea of creating a beer called Park IPA and donating $1 of every beer poured to a park project,” said Josh Dunn, co-owner of Birdfish Brewing Co.

Together, they were able to raise about $7,000 for the disc golf course.

There are also future plans for a dog park and walking path.

“By this time next year, we should have the Legacy Trail done, which is a tribute to Idabelle Firestone. It will have stops along the way that celebrate the history of Columbiana,” said Pat Tingle, a member of the Restoration and Beautification Committee.

Back on the course…

“Disc golf is very approachable,” Montgomery said.

…players had a ball, or should we say a “disc” of a good time.

“It’s cheap, once you get the discs. It’s a fun thing to do. You can do it any time of the day,” Montgomery said.