Dirt bike and car collide in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A dirt bike and car collided in Liberty Tuesday, sending the driver of the dirt bike to the hospital.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue.

Police say a car turning left drove into the path of the motorcycle.

The driver of the dirt bike was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for a short time as crews cleared the debris. The area has since reopened.

The Ohio State Patrol is investigating.

