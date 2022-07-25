YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dawn Turnage, the director of Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Department who’s also on the Youngstown School Board, will soon be resigning from both positions because she has a new job out of town.

Turnage will become the Assistant Director of the Recreation and Parks Department in Columbus in mid-Sept.

She’ll finish up with the parks in Youngstown on August 26 and with the School Board on September 6.

Turnage said it was a hard decision but was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.