Director of local kids program facing sex charges turns himself in to police

(WKBN) – The director of a local children’s outreach program, who now faces felony sex charges, turned himself in to police Monday morning.

Sonny Parker, executive director of the Sharon Mighty Cubs organization, is facing six charges, four of them felonies.

According to the Sharon Police Department, Parker allegedly sent lewd text messages to his babysitter and also exposed himself to her.

Parker was released on a $200,000 bond and had to surrender his passport.

WKBN talked to Parker about his organization in December after he collected 1,000 socks for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

A preliminary hearing is pending.