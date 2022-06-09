YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department director says they are doing all they can to provide safe environments at Youngstown parks, including one where a teenager was recently shot and killed.

There has been some debate over whether or not the cameras at Homestead Park work. Director Dawn Turnage says they do.

“We do have security measures in place. I know stories have said that, you know, our cameras are not working. Every camera that we do have there have been turned over to the proper individuals in our police department,” Turnage said.

Turnage said there was a time period when the cameras were not working, but says that is no longer the case.

“We did have an upgrade on our camera system, I wanna say about two years ago. The previous camera system did not work and we were not aware of that right away. So by the time we became aware and made that adjustment to changing them, we unfortunately had the first incident that occurred around the park,” she said.

That first incident she is referring to was when 19-year-old Brandon Wesley was hit by gunfire while playing basketball at Homestead Park in July 2020. Wesley did not make it.

Turnage says in order to continue making progress in park safety, it will take a joint effort as well as proper funding.

“We need a full concept design of what measuring safety looks like and while it would include our parks, it goes beyond connecting us with a plan and working with other departments, our safety forces, as well as our C.I.R.V. program, as well as our community,” she said.