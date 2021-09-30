Dip in Boardman pool ends in charges against Youngstown man

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dip into a homeowner’s pool in Boardman didn’t end well for a man from Youngstown.

Neighbors in Boardman alerted police to a stranger swimming in a pool when the owner of the house wasn’t there.

The incident happened Friday at about 9:12 p.m. at a home in the 5900 block of South Avenue.

Officers never saw the man, later identified as 41-year-old Jason Kuzan, in the water but said the cement around the pool was wet and they found Kuzan lying under a swing in the yard, according to a police report.

Police say Kuzan told them that he had just been to church and decided to jump in the pool to “complete God’s work.”

Kuzan was issued a summons for criminal trespass. Police also discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kuzan pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. He’ll be back in court next month.