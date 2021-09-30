Dip in Boardman pool ends in charges against Youngstown man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Swimming Pool Generic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dip into a homeowner’s pool in Boardman didn’t end well for a man from Youngstown.

Neighbors in Boardman alerted police to a stranger swimming in a pool when the owner of the house wasn’t there.

The incident happened Friday at about 9:12 p.m. at a home in the 5900 block of South Avenue.

Officers never saw the man, later identified as 41-year-old Jason Kuzan, in the water but said the cement around the pool was wet and they found Kuzan lying under a swing in the yard, according to a police report.

Police say Kuzan told them that he had just been to church and decided to jump in the pool to “complete God’s work.”

Kuzan was issued a summons for criminal trespass. Police also discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kuzan pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. He’ll be back in court next month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com