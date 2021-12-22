YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Parishes throughout the six-county Diocese of Youngstown will celebrate Christmas Masses Dec. 24 and 25.

The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown, will celebrate Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at Saint Columba Cathedral, his first Midnight Mass as Bishop of Youngstown.

In light of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bishop Bonnar notes that “We all want to celebrate the joy of Christmas. At the same time, we need to be prudent and keep each other safe by wearing face coverings, staying home when sick, and doing everything we can to care for one another.”

The Diocese of Youngstown’s current COVID-19 worship guidelines, updated in August, remain in effect. These guidelines encourage everyone to wear face coverings, with face coverings required and expected for those who are unvaccinated.

Bishop Bonnar will also celebrate a Christmas Mass with parishioners of St. Patrick Parish in Hubbard, as the parish continues to recover from a January 2021 fire. During the recovery, the community continues to celebrate Mass at the parish’s Parish Center, with one Christmas Mass celebrated in the Hubbard High School Auditorium.

Additionally, Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren, whose parishioners are attending neighboring churches after a smaller fire impacted its Church earlier this month, will hold some Christmas Masses in its gymnasium.

Midnight Mass from St. Columba Cathedral with Bishop Bonnar, along with his full Christmas message and additional diocesan Christmas programming produced by the Catholic Television Network of Youngstown and the diocese’s social media office, can be accessed on the diocese’s website.