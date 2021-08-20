Diocese of Youngstown reaches decision on masks in schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Diocese of Youngstown announced its decision on masks in its Catholic schools Thursday.

The diocese will require masks for both students and adults inside all school buildings during the school day, including morning and aftercare. The mandate is effective immediately.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant was cited as a factor in the decision.

The decision will be reviewed in mid-September after a review of data from the schools, local health departments, Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

