YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced on Monday that they recently sold one of their Youngstown properties.

On April 15, Our Lady of the Wood Pastoral Center was sold to Woodland Cellars Properties, LLC.

The Diocese of Youngstown acquired the property on Logan Avenue from the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in September of 2003.

The new owner plans to use the property as a vineyard and winery.