Diocese of Youngstown makes new clergy appointments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced Monday that Bishop David Bonnar has made several new additional clergy appointments.

Monsignor John Zuraw has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Niles, effective July 1.

Zuraw will remain Chancellor and Vicar of Pastoral/Educational Services for the Diocese of Youngstown.

Father Joseph Ruggieri was appointed pastor of St. Rose in Girard, effective July 1.

Father Richard Pentello has been appointed pastor of the University Parish Newman Center in Kent, effective June 1. He will also remain the pastor of St. Patrick in Kent.

Father Matthew Zwilling has been assigned parochial vicar of Our Lady of Peace in Ashtabula, effective July 1.

Several appointments were made for Regina Coeli in Alliance and St. Joseph in Maximo, effective July 1.

Mrs. Amy Benedetti-Dike has been appointed pro-temp Parish Leader at Regina Coeli and St. Joseph.

Bishop Bonnar also appointed Monsignor Lewis Gaetano canonical pastor of those parishes.

Monsignor Gaetano remains pastor of Christ the Servant in Canton.

Father Patrick Manning has been appointed sacramental minister at Regina Coeli and St. Joseph.

Those assignments are temporary and form the first step in finalizing the Regionalization Plan for Stark County East in the Diocese of Youngstown.