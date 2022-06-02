YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced in a press release Thursday a return to a tradition that stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parishes within the Diocese of Youngstown may begin taking Holy Communion from the Chalice again on Sunday, June 5. The tradition has on pause since 2020 due to health concerns during the pandemic.

“It is always an option, and not a requirement, for individuals to receive from the Chalice. At the same time, the Church refers to the fuller sign value of receiving the Body and Blood of Christ under both elements of consecrated bread and wine,” said Rev. Michael D. Balash, director of the Office of Worship and Vicar for Clergy.

Other dioceses in Ohio have already restored this practice.

“Our procedures for distributing the Precious Blood have always included safeguards, including wiping the interior and exterior rim of the chalice and rotating it as effective measures to mitigate infectious disease transmission. Of course, those who are not feeling well or are sick should refrain from receiving from the Chalice,” said Father Balash.

For more information, visit the Diocese of Youngstown website.