Diocese of Youngstown adds to list of ‘credibly accused’ priests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Diocese of Youngstown added two names to its list of priests that were “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Diocese added Reverend William Hohman and Reverend Daniel Cipar to that list.

Rev. Hohman was ordained in 1938 and came to Youngstown in 1943.

He served at St. Stephen Parish in Niles, St. Brendan Parish in Youngstown, St. George Parish in Lisbon, St. Joseph Parish in Alliance, St. Ann Parish in East Liverpool and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Aurora.

Rev. Hohman died in 1988.

Rev. Cipar was ordained in 1961 and came to the Diocese of Youngstown as a missionary in 1993.

He was a pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in East Palestine until he retired in 2010. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Youngstown in 2002.

Rev. Cipar died in 2018.

In October of 2018, Bishop George Murry released the names of 34 priests and clergy members that the Diocese said were “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Diocese encourages anyone who has experienced sexual abuse by a clergy or church associate to contact law enforcement and the Diocesan Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Dominic Colucy at 330-718-1388.