ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Diocese of Erie has given the OK to register students at Kennedy Catholic schools for the next school year.

The future of the schools was questioned in December after the diocese requested a “board intervention to ensure the future of Catholic education in the Shenango Valley,” a letter from the diocese read.

It said several expectations were outlined for the board to meet by January 27 as the first step in a series of performance indicators and those were all completed.

“We recognized the individual and collective efforts of the board of directors who have worked tirelessly to meet the expectations necessary to create a sustainable and healthy school system,” the diocese wrote.

A new set of “strategic performance indicators” has been given to the board to ensure continued progress including plans to hire a new president and develop sustainable fundraising and enrollment plans as well as a long-range strategic plan.

The diocese has been given the green light to proceed with registration and scheduling classes for both Kennedy Catholic middle and high schools and Saint John Paul II Elementary School.