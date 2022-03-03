YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has approved the sale of Mercy Health’s long-term care facilities in the Valley.

Mercy Health, which is a Catholic affiliated health care system, announced in June that it was selling Assumption Village, Marian Living Center and Humility House to Aventura Health Care Group. The transaction took place March 1.

Bishop David Bonnar announced his support for the transaction Thursday after discussions with Bon Secours Mercy Health leadership, diocesan representatives and review of additional information about the sale.

He said that Aventura Health Care Group has agreed to respect and accommodate the pastoral and spiritual needs of the residents.

Bishop Bonnar has issued a votum, an authoritative opinion required for the divestiture of church property and temporal goods, known as “stable patrimony. It was approved December 2021 by the Vatican’s Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

“I am grateful for Mercy Health’s many years of faith-filled service to older adults in the Mahoning

Valley, many of whom helped to build our communities, as well as our Catholic parishes,” Bishop

Bonnar states. “My concern has always been for those impacted by this decision—residents, families

and employees at the three long-term care facilities involved with this transaction. The new buyer has

agreed to respect and accommodate the pastoral and spiritual needs of the residents to the greatest

extent possible. I am confident that the Catholic heritage and tradition of compassionate care will be

maintained, and the Catholic health care directives concerning end-of-life issues will remain in effect.”

Bishop Bonnar and diocesan leadership plan to meet with representatives from Aventura Health Group in the coming months to discuss how they will work together to provide pastoral and spiritual care to residents.