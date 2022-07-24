YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The most Reverend David J. Bonnar of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced the new name for the two merged churches on Sunday.

The church will now be called Our Lady of Hope Parish. The parish is made up of two church buildings; the former Our Lady of Victory Church in Andover and Saint Patrick Church in Kinsman.

These two churches were merged earlier this year after a long period of partnership between them.

“Today, I am pleased to formally recognize you as Our Lady of Hope Parish…I encourage your community to dig deeper into this interesting title for our Blessed Mother, rooted in experiences of the Christian people as they sought hope,” said Bishop Bonnar.

Reverend John Ettinger is the pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parrish.