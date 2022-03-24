YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced that area Catholics can eat meat on Friday, even though it’s during Lent.

The Diocese announced a dispensation due to the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, which falls on Friday, March 25.

The Solemnity of the Annunciation celebrates the announcement from the angel Gabriel to Mary that she would conceive and give birth to Jesus. The day marks the liturgical celebration of the incarnation, God’s presence in human flesh, according to the Diocese.

The day is considered a “high feast day,” according to the Diocese.