COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Like many restaurants, it’s been a long two years for Josie’s Restaurant in Columbiana.

Things are getting better for them on Monday.

For the first time in two years, they are reopening their dining room Monday. When the pandemic began, the restaurant became take out only. Serving their customers drive thru style in their parking lot.

Over the weekend, WKBN talked to Josie’s co-owner Nicole Quinlan, as she prepared for their reopening.

She said the restaurant’s loyal customers were a huge support to keep the restaurant going in the tough times.

“I mean, we have a really good customer base, so they definitely keep us going, but it’s just time we finally found enough staff and we’re ready to do it,” Quinlan said.

Reopening the dining room has been the goal for the restaurant since pandemic restrictions were reduced.

Josie’s struggled like many other restaurants from the coronavirus. One big issue was a staffing shortage. The restaurant closed with 35 people on staff when the pandemic began. Today, they are reopening with a staff of six.

Josie’s co-owner Nicole Quinlan says it will be an adjustment with a smaller staff, but they’re prepared.

“They’re great employees, they’re all hard workers, and like I said, they’ve been with us since day one, so we’re all just a huge family and we’re ready to go,” Quinlan said.

The restaurant officially reopens the dining room Monday morning at 11 a.m. The staff is excited to get back to work.