BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A lot of fish fries are offering dine in for the first time in three years.

To get ready, the work starts early.

First News stopped by St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman today too. We saw the preparations for their Seafood Fest!

These dinners are a crucial fundraiser.

“This year we’re excited that we actually have opened our dining room back up. So for the last three years, it’s been drive-thru. This year it’s back to dine-in and carry-out. so we’re excited to have that back and offer that to the community,” said Seafood Fest Co-Chairman Anthony Orologas.

He says this food and specialty Greek treats wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

Seafood Fest runs every Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.