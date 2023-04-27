HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Hubbard looks a little more beautiful, and it’s all for a good cause.

The city worked with Eastern Ohio Damage Prevention Council and Ohio-811 to renovate an area around the city’s welcome sign where now flowers and shrubs are planted.

“You never know what’s below as you can see the area around here. There are many overhead lines, but there are also additional underground buried facilities that need to be located,” said Kyle Peyton, Eastern Ohio damage prevention chairman.

The renovation is promoting Safe Digging Month. The goal is to bring awareness to safe digging practices and remind people to call before they dig.