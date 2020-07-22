Digging deeper into House Bill 6 — the bill at the center of the Householder case

The bailout could send over one billion of Ohioans' tax dollars to a Wall Street company

(WKBN) – The charges against State Speaker of the House Larry Householder stem from the passage of House Bill 6. It was called the Clean Air Program and was said to provide the money necessary to fix Ohio’s nuclear power plants. But, it was actually a huge bailout.

Back in May 2019, Householder and four others led the charge for House Bill 6. It was to bail out two failing nuclear power plants run by FirstEnergy Solutions of Akron — Davis-Besse in Oak Harbor and Perry, just east of Cleveland.

The bill added a new charge to every electric customer in the state.

“People are going to pay 85 cents a month for the rest of their life on their electric bill and the corporations are going to pay quite a bit on their electric bill also,” said State Rep. Michael O’Brien.

Rep. O’Brien led a committee that opposed to HB6, saying FirstEnergy was asking Ohioans to pay more on their bills.

“If they were electric consumers of FirstEnergy, if they were not consumers of FirstEnergy. If they were consumers of nuclear power, if they were not consumers of nuclear power,” Rep. O’Brien said.

So basically, all residents of Ohio. All to bail out FirstEnergy.

The company said without the bailout the two plants would close, but Rep. O’Brien said it would take roughly 20 years for FirstEnergy to shut down their power plants.

In that time frame, it would not have been a problem to find other sources for electricity.

“There’s enough energy in Ohio from gas, from coal, from wind turbines and from solar that there’s no need to bail out the nuclear energy plants,” Rep. O’Brien said.

State Senator Sean O’Brien also opposed the FirstEnergy bailout because it hurt taxpayers.

“This was a billion-dollar bailout for FirstEnergy and it was on the back of taxpayers. I can’t think of anything more wrong,” Sen. O’Brien said.

Sen. O’Brien says he is working on legislation to repeal HB6 and plans to discuss the repeal on Wednesday. His news conference begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be outside of the Trumbull County Courthouse.

FirstEnergy confirmed it received subpoenas Tuesday afternoon. The company is reviewing the details and said it intends to fully cooperate.