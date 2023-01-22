(WKBN) — If focusing on your health and wellness is one of your New Year’s resolutions, the Cleveland Clinic suggests paying special attention to your gut health.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, our gut harnesses 80% of our immune-boosting cells. The gut is not only responsible for digesting food, but also for regulating our brain and mental health.

Signs of poor gut health can include the following:

heartburn

gas

bloating

constipation

diarrhea

Registered dietician Julia Zumpano with the Cleveland Clinic suggests cutting back on junk food, which can cause inflammation and feed bad gut bacteria, and instead finding some alternatives.

“Fermented foods are also very helpful,” Zumpano says. “Kimchi, kombucha, apple cider vinegar, yogurts — those are all good sources. In some cases, you could benefit from a supplement, but we really want to try to clean up the diet and provide good foods that are going to support that healthy gut first.”

Stress can also have an impact on gut health, so reducing mental and physical stressors can improve your overall health.