SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The start of the new year is the perfect time to turn a new page.

It often feels like a fresh start and a good opportunity to change bad habits and establish new routines, which is why many people make new year’s resolutions.

Establishing New Year’s resolutions can be much easier to make than to keep. Part of the problem may be that we don’t know how to keep them or may lose motivation along the way.

Amy Javens with CycleLife Studio in Sharon tells people to start small.

“Don’t say, ‘Hey, I want to lose 30 pounds.’ Just start small and just get out of bed, count to three and just say, ‘I want to feel emotionally better today.'” Javens said.

Amy said she expects January to really explode with clients coming in.

“I think we all feel like this after the holidays. It’s just two weeks of just splurge, things that we might not normally put in our diet or dinks that we might not normally put in our diet,” she said.

While many may start off strong with their resolutions, Javens encourages rewarding yourself along the way as motivation.

“If you may have taken one class a week for your first three weeks in the new year, reward yourself with a new pair of exercise shoes. Maybe make a next goal of coming in two times a week,” Javens said.

Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist with Cleveland Clinic points out that resolutions take time.

“Change is a process. It is not like a light switch, it takes time. Many of these behaviors are activities and habits that you have had for years, so be patient with yourself and give yourself some time to adapt and make new changes,” Albers said.

At the end of the day, don’t be afraid to prioritize your well-being.

“Enjoy the process not so much see it as an end result,” Javens said.