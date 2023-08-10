NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)– An airlift wing official revealed why fighter jets were seen flying over the Mahoning Valley on Thursday.

Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr. of the 910th Airlift Wing told WKBN that Marine fighter jets conducted a funeral flyover for Albert St. Clair, 90, of Leavittsburg.

St. Clair, who lived most of his life in Newton Falls, rose to the Rank of Corporal after serving during the Korean War as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1955.

Barko said that three F-18 fighter jets from Texas were a part of the flyover funeral for St. Clair at noon Thursday in Newton Falls.

According to St. Clair’s obituary, he received several honors including the Silver Star Medal and the Purple Heart.