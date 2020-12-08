DiBella’s Subs treats Mahoning Valley food bank workers to free lunch

The 40 workers were treated to a boxed lunch

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley were treated Monday to a free lunch by Dibella’s Subs.



All week, the restaurant will be providing lunch for volunteers at food banks in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York.

Earlier this year, the family-owned restaurant partnered with food banks in all 15 of its markets to raise funds. In total, the restaurant donated $365,000 to food banks in Connecticut, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, supplying more than one million meals.

